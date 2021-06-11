Financial Comparison: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 357.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 5.01 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -30.16 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.96 -$192.30 million $0.28 68.86

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Continental Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 14 4 0 2.05 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $28.34, indicating a potential downside of 19.69%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.88%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Continental Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.