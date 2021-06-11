Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,337 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

