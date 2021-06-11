Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.03 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.17 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

