Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $878,000 Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $107.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

