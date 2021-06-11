Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

