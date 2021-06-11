Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 31,400 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

