Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Helios Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

