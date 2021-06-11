Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129 over the last 90 days.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

