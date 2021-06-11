Raymond James Boosts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.40 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

