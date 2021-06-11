American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

