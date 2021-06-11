Barclays Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$126.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.07.

BMO opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

