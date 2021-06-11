Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

