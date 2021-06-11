Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 99,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

