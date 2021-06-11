GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GreenSky stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.