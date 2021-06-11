Financial Contrast: Wayfair (NYSE:W) vs. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.42 $185.00 million $2.14 153.34 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.28 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wayfair and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $317.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.27%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

