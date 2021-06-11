Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock worth $3,065,145. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.25 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

