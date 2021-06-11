Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 in the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

