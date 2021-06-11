Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,093 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $46,349,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.56.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

