Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE HIO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.