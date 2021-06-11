Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,835 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSE SCR opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

