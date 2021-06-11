Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.37 million, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

