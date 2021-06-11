Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $14,983,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.