Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.