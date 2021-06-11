CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $340,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

