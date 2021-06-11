Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $858.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

