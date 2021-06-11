Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

