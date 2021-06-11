Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $15,640,024.21 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,166,022.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,018.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 969,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 938,332 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

