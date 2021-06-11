Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank Sells 650,000 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sysco stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

