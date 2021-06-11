Citigroup Raises Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $37.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

