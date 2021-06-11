Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $971,000 Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $91.35 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 207,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

