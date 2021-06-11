Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SiTime worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.12 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

