Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

EFSC stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

