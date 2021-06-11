Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

