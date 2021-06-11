SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.45. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

