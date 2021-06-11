ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.