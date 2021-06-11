The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,266 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Mercantile Bank worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBWM opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.