Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIFI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.