The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

FSP stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

