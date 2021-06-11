The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,076 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 249.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.29 million, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

