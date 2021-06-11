Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

