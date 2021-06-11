Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,003 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Educational Development worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03. Educational Development Co. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Educational Development Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

