Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,580 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.