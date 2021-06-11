Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of Apyx Medical worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of APYX opened at $10.01 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $343.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.