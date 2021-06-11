Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ORAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.