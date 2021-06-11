Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 709 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.52% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $25.55 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.