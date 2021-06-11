Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.40 million, a PE ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mayville Engineering by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

