The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLMD stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.