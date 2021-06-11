Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

BY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

