The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Systemax were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Systemax by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $676,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE SYX opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.50. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

