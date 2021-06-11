Critical Analysis: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.55% 4.80% 1.25% NVE 54.74% 15.87% 15.52%

43.6% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.00%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.34 $35.31 million $3.28 12.56 NVE $21.37 million 15.64 $11.69 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats JinkoSolar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

